Worker Falls 50 Feet In Prince George's Industrial Accident (VIDEO)

An industrial worker is recovering after falling from a worksite in Aquasco.

Emergency crews were called to the site in the 25100 block of Chalk Point Road on the afternoon of Thursday, March 30, according to Prince George's County rescue officials.

The worker reportedly fell around 50 feet and sustained minor injuries.

The worker was rushed to a hospital by the Maryland State Police medevac for treatment where he is expected to survive.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.