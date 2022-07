A woman was shot and killed inside of a Prince George's apartment Thursday, July 7, authorities said.

Police performing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street in Chillum found the victim unresponsive around 4:50 p.m., the PGPD said.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. No further details were released.

