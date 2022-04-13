Woman Found Dead In Stairwell In Fort Washington Shooting: Police

One woman has died in a Fort Washington shooting, authorities said.

Police responded for a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Palmer Road around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, Prince George's County Police said on Twitter.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive adult female inside a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

