Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Breaking News: Stricker Street Fire That Killed 3 Baltimore Firefighters Ruled A Homicide
Police & Fire

Woman Found Dead In Stairwell In Fort Washington Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Forensics Services at the scene of the shooting
Forensics Services at the scene of the shooting Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department (Twitter)

One woman has died in a Fort Washington shooting, authorities said.

Police responded for a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Palmer Road around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, Prince George's County Police said on Twitter

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive adult female inside a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.