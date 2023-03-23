Woman Carjacked At Rifle Point In Coordinated Attack Involving Four Vehicles, Police Say

Carjackers boxed in a woman’s SUV and robbed her with a rifle as she was arriving to work in Hyattsville on Thursday morning, according to the police department.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, police say that a woman pulled into the parking lot in the 3500 block of East West Highway when four vehicles surrounded her 2016 silver Nissan Rogue, with one suspect pointed a rifle at her and pulled her from the truck during the targeted attack.

The suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle west on East West Highway. The victim was unharmed.

Police described the suspect as being a Black man with a skinny build who sits at approximately 5-foot-3. At the time of the carjacking, he was wearing a black mask, pants, and jacket.

The stolen vehicle was described as being a silver Nissan Rogue with the Maryland tag “2DT5949. The suspect vehicles included a white Chevrolet Impala, silver Toyota SUV, a black Ford SUV, and a dark Hyundai Elantra sedan.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or suspect vehicles has been asked to contact investigators at the Hyattsville Police Department by calling (301) 985-5060.

