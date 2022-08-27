'Wicked Stepmom,' Dad Accused Of Beating Daughter Dead Portrayed Happy Life On Facebook

Take a look at Pradel Delinois' Facebook page and what you'll see is a happy family at the beach. The picture the Maryland dad paints of his life online apparently was drastically different from the dark reality.

Delinois and his wife, Ornelie Charles, were charged with the beating death of his 5-year-old daughter, Predaline, authorities in Prince George's County said.

The girl was found unresponsive on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, police said. She was rushed to a hospital shortly after arrival. Pradeline Delinois was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy was performed on the girl found her cause of death to be from blunt force trauma, officially ruling it a homicide.

On Aug. 7, Pradel Delinois posted photos to Facebook showing Predaline and another little girl at the beach with him and Charles, all playing in the sand.

"You guys should be ashamed of how you treated Pradeline," one person wrote after news broke. Condolences poured in for the girl on more photos her dad posted of her on her birthday.

"Wicked step mother with the Devil’s soul," the same person wrote on a selfie that Charles posted.

