Washington DC Man Charged With Hyattsville Mall Murder That Killed Young Maryland Man

A Washington D.C. man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting inside of a Hyattsville mall has been taken into custody, authorities announce.

Stephon Edward Jones has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20, after shooting him in the food court of the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Prince George's County police.

Detectives say that Jones shot and killed Herring during an argument. Jones has been charged with first and second-degree murder and other related charges after being taken into custody in Washington, DC.

He awaiting extradition to Prince George's County.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

