Virginia Teen Identified As Suspect Killed In Double Fatal Shooting Inside Hyattsville Home

A Virginia teen is dead after a double fatal shooting inside of a Hyattsville home during a suspected burglary, authorities say.

Damani Sanders, 19, was found dead inside of the home after police responded to a report of a burglary in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue around 12:20 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to Prince George's County Police.

Detectives arrived to the scene to find a vehicle carrying a gunshot victim, later identified as Giovanni Hayles, 23, attempting to leave the home. An occupant of the vehicle alerted police that the shooting occurred during a burglary, and that the suspect was still inside of the home.

Sanders was found fatally shot inside of the home with a gun laying next to his body. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

