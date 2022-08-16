Violent Weekend In Upper Marlboro Claims Another Life

Detectives are looking to identify the suspect or suspects who killed a 21-year-old Cheltenham man during a violent weekend in Upper Marlboro, authorities say.

Tyren Spry was shot to death in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court around 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Prince George's County police.

Spry was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine the motive behind the shooting police said.

A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information on the killing of Tyren Spry.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0038987.

