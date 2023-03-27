Unknown Man Struck By Vehicle On Landover Hills Street

Police are working to identify a man who was killed while walking on a Landover Hills street.

The pedestrian was reportedly struck around 1 a.m., Sunday, March 26 in the 6600 block of Annapolis Road, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Investigators say that the driver of the striking vehicle was traveling west when he struck the pedestrian in the roadway, killing him.

The driver and the passenger of the striking vehicle were not injured in the crash.

Police have yet to identify the pedestrian or notify his family.

