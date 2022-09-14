Two Face Multiple Murder Charges For Fatal Prince George's County Stabbing: Police

Two teenagers, including a minor, have been arrested and charged for a murder of a Greenbelt man that occurred back in July in Beltsville, authorities say.

Anderson Blanco-Dias, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection to the murder of Antoine Dorsey, 27, on Tuesday, July 5, according to Prince George's Police.

Police responded to the scene in the area of Beaver Dam Road and Biocontrol Road after reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. that July night. Dorsey was located in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Investigation revealed that the teen suspects and the victim knew each other before the crime. The motive remains under investigation.

Both suspects are charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. The minor suspect has been charged as an adult.

Both suspects are in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Tips from members of the community assisted with the closure of this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0032534.

