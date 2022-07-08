Contact Us
Three People Injured During McDonald's Shooting In Riverdale Park: Police

Zak Failla
Three were injured in a shooting at Mcdonald's in Riverdale Park.
Three were injured in a shooting at Mcdonald's in Riverdale Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

At least three people suffered injuries during a shooting at a Maryland McDonald’s location, police said.

In Prince George’s County, the Riverdale Park Police Department advised shortly after 2 p.m. that a shooting at Mcdonald's in the 5600 block of Riverdale Road is under investigation.

Police were initially reporting three people who suffered gunshot wounds and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No suspect has been identified by police, and the victims have not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or potential suspect has been asked to contact the Riverdale Park Police Department by calling (301) 927-4343.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

