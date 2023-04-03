Contact Us
Temple Hills Woman Dies Hitting Tree In Out-Of-Control Car In Capitol Heights

Zak Failla
The driver was killed crashing into a tree in the 6600 block of Walker Mill Road
The driver was killed crashing into a tree in the 6600 block of Walker Mill Road Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 26-year-old woman was killed early on Sunday morning after losing control and crashing into a vehicle in Temple Hills, police say.

Officers from the Prince George’s Police Department were called at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 2 to the 6600 block of Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights to investigate a single-vehicle crash that took the life of Temple Hills resident Petra Jenkins.

The initial investigation determined that Jenkins was traveling northbound on Walker Mill Road toward the intersection of Addison Road, when for unknown reasons she lost control and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash, or events leading up to it has been asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

