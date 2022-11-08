Teen Hospitalized In Critical Condition Following Daytime Shooting In Prince George's: Police

Authorities say that a 13-year-old boy suffered critical injuries during a mid-afternoon shooting in Maryland.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Jameson Street, where there was a reported shooting, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

Upon arrival, officers found a 13-year-old outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by paramedics to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Tuesday night.

No other information was initially released by investigators.

Detectives are at the scene working to establish suspects and a motive, according to the spokesperson.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.