Teen Found Fatally Wounded Inside District Heights Apartment Building, Police Say

Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating the homicide of a Suitland teen that was reported earlier this week.

Officers located a fatally wounded 17-year-old boy, later identified as Lorenzo Marquette Freeman, in the 6700 block of Alpine Street shortly before 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Suitland teen was found inside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Despite medical efforts, the teen was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Police are currently searching for a motive and suspect for the crime, and are offering a $25,000 reward to those with information.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are being asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.