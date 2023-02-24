Contact Us
Teen Found Fatally Wounded Inside District Heights Apartment Building, Police Say

The teen was found shot inside of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Alpine Street
Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating the homicide of a Suitland teen that was reported earlier this week.

Officers located a fatally wounded 17-year-old boy, later identified as Lorenzo Marquette Freeman, in the 6700 block of Alpine Street shortly before 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Suitland teen was found inside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Despite medical efforts, the teen was pronounced dead a few hours later. 

Police are currently searching for a motive and suspect for the crime, and are offering a $25,000 reward to those with information.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are being asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

