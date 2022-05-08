Teen Charged With Manslaughter For Accidental Fatal Shooting In Oxon Hill: Police

An Oxon Hill teen has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, authorities say.

Demetrius Clarke, 18, was allegedly handling the firearm in a home in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace when it accidentally discharged, striking his 16-year-old friend shortly after 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police.

The victim was dropped off at a Marcy Avenue fire station after the incident and was then taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Clarke is currently in custody and is being held on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) and reference case number 22-0037059.

