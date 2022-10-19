Suspect Facing Murder Charge For Gunning Down Maryland Man In DC, Police Say

The months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Maryland man led to a murder charge for a suspect who was wanted in Washington, DC, police announced.

Dionte Anderson, 24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the death of Greenbelt resident Adrian Mack over the summer.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 50th Street in Northeast, DC, where there were multiple reports of gunshots that rang out in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found Mack with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services who attempted life-saving measures.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries.

Anderson was later identified as a suspect, and he was taken into custody late on Tuesday night. No motive for the shooting has been announced by investigators.

His initial court date is pending and no information on his bond status has been released by the police.

