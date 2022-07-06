Contact Us
Student Arrested After Bringing Handgun To High School In Brandywine: Police

Annie DeVoe
Gywnn Park High School
Gywnn Park High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teenager who was arrested after bringing a gun to a Brandywine high school is being charged as an adult, authorities say.

The loaded gun was discovered after the 17-year-old boy left it in the nurse's office bathroom at Gywnn Park High School around 10 a.m., Monday, June 6, according to the Prince George's Police Department. 

The student was also carrying marijuana in his bookbag at the time of the incident. He is charged with possession of a handgun on school property, possession of a handgun by a minor, handgun on person and a drug-related charge.

