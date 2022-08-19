Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu
Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say.

Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police.

Egu was allegedly in an argument with the victim that turned physical when Egu ran to the kitchen to grab a knife, police said. Egu reportedly then stabbed the victim several times before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, and Egu was identified as the suspect.

Egu was arrested on Friday, Aug. 12 at a residence in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane in Greenbelt. 

He is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and dangerous weapon-intent/injury.

For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.