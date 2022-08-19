Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff

A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say.

Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police.

Egu was allegedly in an argument with the victim that turned physical when Egu ran to the kitchen to grab a knife, police said. Egu reportedly then stabbed the victim several times before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, and Egu was identified as the suspect.

Egu was arrested on Friday, Aug. 12 at a residence in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane in Greenbelt.

He is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and dangerous weapon-intent/injury.

For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.

