Silver Spring Man Killed After Oncoming Vehicle Crosses Center Line Of Upper Marlboro Road

Police have identified the Silver Spring man killed in multiple vehicle crash over the holiday weekend, authorities say.

Treyone Clermont, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene after the two-vehicle collision in the 3400 block of Brown Station Road, according to Prince George's County police.

Detectives say that Clermont's vehicle was struck after an oncoming car crossed the center line of Brown Station Road around 3:10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4.

The two occupants of the vehicle that struck Clermont suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

