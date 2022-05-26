Silver Alert Issued For Missing Prince George's Woman

Police are pleading with the public to help find an older woman who went missing from Beltsville, authorities say.

Charann White, 51, was last seen on the 12800 block of Ledo Creek Terrace around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, May 22, says Prince George's County Police.

White is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds. She may be driving a grey 2013 Nissan with Maryland tags GEG121.

If you have seen Charann White, or know her whereabouts, please call 911.

