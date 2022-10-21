Shooting Suspect On The Loose In Following Murder At District Heights Gas Station: Police

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating whoever is responsible for the murder of a 28-year-old man this week.

Capitol Heights resident Kenneth Morris III was found by members of the Prince George's County Police Department shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at a gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane in District Heights, according to officials.

Upon arrival, police say that they found Morris with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified nor has a motive for the fatal shooting been released by police.

In response to the shooting, a reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the department for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.

