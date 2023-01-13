Sextortionist Caught Coercing Minors Into Producing Porn In Suitland: State Police

Maryland State Police have apprehended an alleged sextortionist who is accused of coercing multiple minors into producing sexually explicit videos and later threatening to expose them if they didn't continue working for him.

Prince George’s County resident Isaiah Poole, 21, of Suitland, is facing a host of charges after being arrested following an investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force into the distribution of child pornography.

In October last year, the Computer Crimes Unit launched an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online, which led them to identify Poole as a possible suspect.

According to the preliminary investigation, troopers determined that Poole allegedly coerced the minors into producing the sexually explicit content, then held the videos over their head if they didn't continue on with the scheme.

Poole was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

A preliminary search of his electronic devices also led to the discovery of multiple child pornography files. He was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Poole was charged with:

Seven counts of possession of child pornography;

Two counts of soliciting minors to engage in sexual conduct;

Two counts of causing minors to engage as a subject in a performance that exposes their intimate parts by threatening to inflict emotional distress;

Distribution of pornography.

He is being held without bond at the Prince George's County Dentition Center.

