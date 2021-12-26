Robbery Turns Deadly: 4 Arrested In Prince George's Shooting

Two men and two juveniles were arrested in last week's deadly Oxon Hill robbery turned fatal shooting, police in Prince George's said.

Angel Amaya, 20, and Josue Torres, 22, and two unidentified juveniles, were charged with first and second degree murder the Dec. 23 shooting death of John Cruz on Livingston Road.

Cruz was found around 1:50 a.m., unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car with gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The motive for the shooting was a result of a robbery.

The four suspects are charged and additional charges. They were being held Department of Corrections without bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

