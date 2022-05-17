Contact Us
Prince George's Woman Arrested After Killing Boyfriend And Fleeing The Country: Police

Annie DeVoe

Norma Rivas-Villacorta, 23, is accused of killing Kayshaun Daly, 20
Norma Rivas-Villacorta, 23, is accused of killing Kayshaun Daly, 20 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police

A 23-year-old Prince George's woman, who fled the country after allegedly murdering her boyfriend in 2021, has been arrested, authorities say. 

Norma Rivas-Villacorta, of Riverdale, is accused fatally shooting her 20-year-old boyfriend, Kayshaun Daly, also of Riverdale in the 6700 block of Oakland Avenue on May 22, 2021, Prince George's County Police said. 

Rivas-Villacorta allegedly left the country in the days following the murder. She was eventually arrested on Sunday, May 15, police said. The motive for the murder remains under investigation.

Rivas-Villacorta is charged with first- and second-degree murder, and related charges. She is in custody in Loudoun County, VA, pending her extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 21-0022660.

