Prince George's Daily Voice
Prince George's Teen Arrested For Injuring 4 People In DC Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
Images of the suspect caught on surveillance footage
Images of the suspect caught on surveillance footage Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

A teenager from Prince George's County has been arrested for injuring four people in a shooting that happened near the Washington Nationals' Stadium over the weekend, authorities said. 

The 15-year-old from Temple Hills was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on Monday, April 11, Metropolitan Police said. Police are still looking for another suspect involved in the incident. 

Police responded for the reported shooting in the 100 block of P Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found four victims had been shot including two teenagers and two adult males. All were taken to local hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to anyone with information. People can contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411 to offer information.

