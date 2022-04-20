Prince George's Man Found Shot Dead In Bladensburg Apartment (DEVELOPING)

Prince George's County Police were on scene of homicide in Bladensburg, the department said on Twitter.

Police responded for a welfare check in the 5300 block of Quincy Place around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS

