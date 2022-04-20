Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Prince George's Man Found Shot Dead In Bladensburg Apartment (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Prince George's Police
Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police/Jether Bonds

Prince George's County Police were on scene of homicide in Bladensburg, the department said on Twitter

Police responded for a welfare check in the 5300 block of Quincy Place around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. 

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS

