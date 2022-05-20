Prince George's Man Arrested For Shooting At Multiple Known Victims: Sheriff's Office

A man accused of shooting at two people in District Heights last April was arrested this week on multiple assault-related charges in Upper Marlboro, authorities say.

Derrell Marcel Brown allegedly shot at two victims who were able to flee the scene without injury on the 6800 block of Atwood Street on Friday, April 29, according to the Prince George's County Police.

Brown has been charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other firearm and assault-related charges.

For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.