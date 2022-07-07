Contact Us
Breaking News: James Caan Of 'The Godfather' Dies
Prince George's Head-On Crash Claims The Life Of Young Woman

Annie DeVoe
Shanya Hoover
Shanya Hoover Photo Credit: Shanya Hoover (Facebook)

Officials have identified the young woman killed in an early morning vehicle crash in Suitland, authorities say.

Shanya Hoover, 20, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the 3500 block of Regency Parkway around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. 

Initial investigation revealed that Hoover was driving north when her vehicle crossed the double yellow line, striking a car traveling south on Regency Parkway. 

Hoover was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. 

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0032722.

