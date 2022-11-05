Contact Us
Police Searching For Missing 51-Year-Old From Prince George's County

Annie DeVoe
Franklin Rollins, 51.
Franklin Rollins, 51. Photo Credit: PGPD

The Prince George's County Police is seeking the public's attention is locating a missing 51-year-old, the department said on Twitter

Franklin Rollins, 51, was last seen in the 400 block of Forestville Road driving a silver 2012 Kia Sorento around 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, according to police.

Rollins is described as 6-feet 2-inches tall, and 205 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt over an orange shirt, and blue pants. The Kia has a Virginia license plate with tags UND1707, officials say. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

