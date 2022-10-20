Police Look For SUV Involved In Fatal Greenbelt Hit And Run

Police are asking for help finding the driver responsible for a fatal hit and run that occurred in Greenbelt, authorities say.

Zarek Lynch, 22, of Annapolis was killed after being hit by a vehicle around 2 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road, according to Prince George's County police.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle is likely a 2002-2006 Cadillac Escalade that is dark in color and/or black. The vehicle is suspected to have heavy front-end damage on its passenger side and is missing portions of its passenger side headlight.

Police say that previous unrelated repairs appear to have been made to the front passenger portion of the vehicle and were repainted using a black colored spray paint.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

