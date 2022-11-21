Police In Prince George's County Seek Killer After Missing Teen Girl's Skeletal Remains Located

Police in Maryland are attempting to identify the killer of a teen girl whose skeletal remains were found after she was reported missing earlier this year in Prince George’s County.

Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22 on her way to Elanor Roosevelt High School, according to investigators. She was later reported missing.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, police say that skeletal remains were located in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Drexel Street in Prince George's County, launching a murder investigation.

Diaz-Santos’ body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner, where her body was ruled a homicide as she was identified over the weekend, officials said.

Detectives are now attempting to determine a motive and identify a suspect in the murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George's County Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

