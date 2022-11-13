Police ID Victim Killed In Prince George's County Shooting

The Prince George's County Police Department has identified the 30-year-old father gunned down in Maryland.

Laurel resident Walter Billy Manning III was shot and killed on Thursday, Nov. 10 at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive, officials say.

On the night of the fatal incident, members of the department responded to a reported shooting, and at the scene, they found Manning outside suffering from a gunshot wound. Manning was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead hours later from his injury.

No suspect or motive has been announced by investigators.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by police for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George's County Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512, Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

“On Nov. 10, Walter Manning, aka ManMan, aka MartyMar was killed. He was a great son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, and friend," organizers of a GoFundMe stated. "His death was unexpected and is a tragic loss to his family.”

The GoFundMe campaign has been launched on behalf of Manning. Anyone interested in donating can do so here.

