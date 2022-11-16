Police ID Popular Park Worker Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Capitol Heights

Police have provided new information about the woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late on Monday night in Capitol Heights in Maryland, police say.

District Heights resident Marcia Turner, 54, who worked at the Georgetown Waterfront, according to her Facebook page, has been identified as the victim in Monday's fatal hit-and-run crash, officials announced.

Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, to the intersection of Walker Mill Road and Rochelle Avenue in the unincorporated section of District Heights.

The initial investigation determined that an unidentified driver struck Turner in the roadway before fleeing the scene. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Monday night, police said.

No descriptive information about the hit-and-run driver or vehicle involved in the fatal crash was released by investigators

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

