Pedestrian Struck By Car In Langley Park Dies Weeks Later

A 50-year-old man died due to injuries suffered after being struck by a car in Langley Park last month, authorities announced.

Julio Ayala was struck on the 1800 block of University Boulevard while walking in a parking lot around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 23, Prince George's County police said.

Ayala was transported to the hospital where he died on Feb. 4, 2022.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case PP2201230001607.

