Pair Of Pedestrians Killed In Separate Prince George's County Crashes Six Hours Apart: Police

Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pair of fatal pedestrian strikes that killed a man and woman overnight.

The night began at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, when officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, where there was a reported pedestrian who had just been struck by a vehicle.

Officials say that the driver of a sedan was driving west along the roadway when the pedestrian was struck in the middle of the street. The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Hours later, officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 to the intersection of University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue for a second pedestrian strike.

Upon arrival, police say that investigators located a woman in the road who was taken to a hospital for treatment, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say that in each case, the names and ages of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

Both fatal incidents remain under investigation by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators by calling (301) 731-4422 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

