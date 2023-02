Two adults were found dead in a Prince George's County house fire overnight, officials said early Friday, Feb. 10.

The blaze brought firefighters to a home on the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive in Lanham around 1:50 a.m., county fire officials said.

There, flames shot out of a two-story split foyer, and the adults were found dead in the home.

The fire was out as of dawn. A cause was under investigation.

