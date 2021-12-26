PA Man Burning Plastic Christmas Wreathes At MD Cemetery Was 'Trying To Save The Earth'

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after authorities found him torching Christmas wreathes at a Maryland cemetery apparently because they weren't biodegradable and he was trying to save the planet, authorities said.

Witnesses called 911 after spotting Peter J. Custer, 43, taking the plastic wreathes from three or more burial plots, placing them on an access road and lighting them on fire at the Cedar Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Hagerstown around 1 a.m., the Maryland Fire Marshal said.

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Maryland and the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded. During his arrest, Custer referenced that he was trying to save the earth and that plastic wreaths were non-biodegradable.

Investigators could not determine the exact plot where each wreath had been taken from.

"This desecration at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park is morally wrong. Disturbing final resting places is contemptible, criminal and will not be tolerated," Maryland Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said.

Custer was transported to Washington County Detention Center and later released on his own recognizance after appearing before a District Court Commissioner.

He was charged with Second Degree Malicious Burning, Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1,000, and Trespassing on Private Property.

