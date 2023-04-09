Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

One Killed In Shooting Near Prince George's County Apartment Complex

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Prince George's County Police at the scene of the shooting.
Prince George's County Police at the scene of the shooting. Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Police are investigating after a man was killed overnight in the Greater Landover area of Prince George’s County.

Officers responded shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 to the 2600 block of Kent Village Drive to investigate reports of shots fired and a man down.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George’s County Police Department, upon arrival, officers found one man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Neither his name nor age has been released by the police.

No other information was provided by investigators. Police are attempting to determine a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.