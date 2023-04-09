One Killed In Shooting Near Prince George's County Apartment Complex

Police are investigating after a man was killed overnight in the Greater Landover area of Prince George’s County.

Officers responded shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 to the 2600 block of Kent Village Drive to investigate reports of shots fired and a man down.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George’s County Police Department, upon arrival, officers found one man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Neither his name nor age has been released by the police.

No other information was provided by investigators. Police are attempting to determine a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.