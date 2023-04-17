Contact Us
Police & Fire

One Killed In Hyattsville Double Shooting, $25K Reward Offered

Annie DeVoe
Police Lights
Police Lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

Prince George's County Police have identified a 24-year-old man who was shot over the weekend in Hyattsville.

Rudy Perez Gutierrez and a second victim were found shot in the 2100 block of Guilford Road around 5:15 p.m., Friday, April 14.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were treated for their injuries and are expected to survive.

Police have not yet located a suspect or identified a motive for the crime and are offering a $25,000 reward for information.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

