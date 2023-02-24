New Info Released As Maryland State Police Continue Search For Tow Truck Driver Shooter (VIDEO)

Police are still on the lookout for a murder suspect they say killed a man in a road rage incident last March, authorities announced.

Maryland State Police have released more information in hopes of finding the killer of 29-year-old Delonte Hicks, who was shot while driving a tow truck on Route 50 at Route 410/Veterans Parkway on March 19, 2022.

Surveillance video from inside the tow truck suggests that the suspect shot Hicks multiple times after exchanging words with him around 4:45 p.m. on the day of the shooting.

Police believe that the suspect drove off and continued east on Route 50 in a black or gray 2018 or 2019 Hyundai Sonata.

The suspect has yet to be positively identified nearly a year after the murder, though new photos and footage have been released by state police investigators.

To view the released footage click here. WARNING: Footage may be graphic to some viewers.

Investigators are urging motorists who feel they are engaged in a road rage incident to drive to a public place or the nearest police station rather than resorting to possible road rage. If possible, report aggressive driving incidents and any vehicle or suspect description to the police, they said..

Police urge motorists to avoid dangerous behaviors on the road and avoid the following:

Unnecessary use of high-beam headlights;

Unnecessary use of horn;

Using hand gestures at other drivers;

Tailgating and following to close.

Police urge motorists to practice courtesy towards other motorists:

Use turn signals well in advance of changing lanes or turning;

Avoid distracted driving and erratic driving;

Drive the speed limit;

Provide safe stopping distance by driving 2-seconds behind the car in front of you;

Stay attentive and drive defensive.

If another driver is exhibiting dangerous and aggressive behaviors, create a safe distance between their vehicle and yours and do not engage in an exchange with the other driver, officials said. Continue driving and call the police if the situation escalates before you can get to a police station.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives are continuing the investigation with assistance provided by the Prince George’s County Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigaotrs by calling (410) 365-5941.

