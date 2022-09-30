MURDER: Suspect Charged For Fatal Stabbing Near Adelphi McDonald's

Police investigators have tracked down a wanted man who has been identified as a suspect in a fatal stabbing outside a Maryland fast-food joint.

Joshua Deva, 25, who has no fixed address, was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing and killing 59-year-old Randolph Crawford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 during a dispute in Adelphi.

At approximately 3:10 p.m on Wednesday afternoon, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 2300 block of University Boulevard to investigate a reported stabbing that happened near McDonald's in Adelphi Plaza.

Upon arrival, they found Crawford suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation determined that Deva stabbed Crawford after the two were involved in a physical altercation in the area. The nature of the dispute has not been announced by police investigators.

Deva was charged with first-degree murder and other related charges, according to the police. He is being held on a no-bond status at the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.