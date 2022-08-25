Contact Us
Police & Fire

Murder Suspect At Large After Man Found Dead In Prince George's County Parking Lot: Police

Zak Failla
Prince George's County Police
Prince George's County Police Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police (Facebook)

Police investigators in Prince George’s County have identified the 30-year-old man who was gunned down and killed in Lewisdale overnight.

Irvin Paredes of the Langley Park area was shot and killed by suspects who remain at large following a fatal incident on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday night to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of University Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers located Paredes in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Investigators have not identified a suspect or motive for the fatal shooting, which remains under review.

A $25,000 reward has been offered by police for information that leads to an arrest and indictment charging the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact investigators at the Prince George’s Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

