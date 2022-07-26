Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

MURDER: 20-Year-Old Bladensburg Man Charged In Fatal Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Daquon Parris
Daquon Parris Photo Credit: Daquon Parris

A Bladensburg man is awaiting extradition to Maryland after admitting his role in connection to a fatal District Heights shooting, authorities say.

Daquon Parris, 20, was arrested in Colonial Heights, Virginia for the murder of Tremayne Crawford, 34  according to Prince George's County police.

Parris allegedly admitted to shooting Crawford during an argument around 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 20 in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. 

Crawford was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to officials. 

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to contact detectives by calling 301-516-2512.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.