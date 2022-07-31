Multi-Vehicle Prince George's Crash Leads To 11 Being Hospitalized With Injuries: Officials

Eleven people were taken to Maryland hospitals after a massive crash on I-495 in Prince George’s County, officials said.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, first responders were dispatched to the outer loop of the interstate near Route 50, where there was a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Officials said that those involved in the crash all suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how the crash started, which is being investigated by Maryland State Police.

Traffic was tied up in the area for hours as officials cleared the scene.

No additional information was provided by police.

Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

