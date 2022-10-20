MPD Has Suspect In Custody For 30-Year Cold Case Murder Of Virginia Teen Found In Maryland

Thirty years after a Virginia teen was brutally murdered in Maryland, police have identified and arrested a suspect in the cold case.

Ron Wright, 47, of Wimauma, Florida, has been charged by Metropolitan Police investigators in DC for the 1992 murder of Falls Church, Virginia resident Ricardo Burbano, authorities announced on Thursday, Oct. 20.

On Tuesday, March 31, 1992, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland found Burbano unconscious in the back of a building in Hyattsville, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, which determined the cause of death to be caused by strangulation, multiple stab, cut wounds, and blunt force trauma.

Burbano’s death was ruled a homicide.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, “as a result of the investigation, it was determined that the homicide occurred on Monday, March 30, 1992, inside of a residence in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest (DC).”

The suspect was also identified and an arrest warrant was obtained for Wright, who is charged with first-degree murder after he was apprehended in Florida and extradited to Washington, DC.

Police say that the case remains under investigation.

