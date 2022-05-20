Motorcyclist Rams Into Back Of State Trooper In Prince George's (DEVELOPING)

A motorcyclist is being treated after crashing into the back of a parked Maryland State Trooper cruiser in Prince George's County, unconfirmed reports said.

The male driver was said to have hit the cruiser in the area of I-495 and St Barnabas Road in Temple Hills around 10 p.m on Friday, May 20, according to unconfirmed reports.

The motorcyclist was said to have sustained critical injuries, according to a Tweet from DC Realtime News.

No other information was released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

