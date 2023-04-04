Motorcyclist Killed Crashing Into U-Turning Tractor-Trailer In Upper Marlboro, State Police Say

Maryland State Police have launched an investigation in Prince George’s County after a motorcyclist crashed into a turning tractor-trailer on Route 301 in Upper Marlboro overnight.

Upper Marlboro resident Bryan McKinley Hall, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Route 301 in the area of Leeland Road after crashing his 2009 Suzuki motorcycle into the side of the truck, officials said.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3, troopers responded to the scene of the crash in Upper Marlboro to investigate.

It was determined that Hall was riding his Suzuki north on the roadway when he struck the side of the tractor-trailer, which was attempting to make a U-turn from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes of Route 301.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation on Tuesday, April 4.

“Warmer weather marks the beginning of the riding season for motorcyclists,” authorities advised. “Maryland State Police are reminding motorists to share the road safely and never engage in impaired, aggressive or distracted driving.”

