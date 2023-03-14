Midday Double Shooting Under Investigation Near Prince George's County HS (DEVELOPING)

Two people were shot in Prince George’s County on Tuesday afternoon in an incident that remains under investigation by the police department.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Brooks Drive to investigate a reported shooting in Suitland.

Investigators say that upon arrival at the scene, they found a woman in the hallway of an apartment building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly thereafter, officers located a second male victim in the 5200 block of Silver Hill Road near Suitland High School, where he ran to seek assistance.

Both shooting victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspect or motive have been identified by police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.