Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Midday Double Shooting Under Investigation Near Prince George's County HS (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Prince George's County Police
Prince George's County Police Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police (Facebook)

Two people were shot in Prince George’s County on Tuesday afternoon in an incident that remains under investigation by the police department.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Brooks Drive to investigate a reported shooting in Suitland.

Investigators say that upon arrival at the scene, they found a woman in the hallway of an apartment building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly thereafter, officers located a second male victim in the 5200 block of Silver Hill Road near Suitland High School, where he ran to seek assistance.

Both shooting victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspect or motive have been identified by police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.