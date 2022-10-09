Contact Us
Police & Fire

Maryland Teen Charged For Shooting At Group Of Middle School Students In Greenbelt: Police

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
The shots fired were reported near the intersection of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Maryland teen is in hot water with the law after being arrested for an alleged shooting in Prince George's County.

The Greenbelt Police Department announced on Saturday, Sept. 10 that a 13-year-old - whose name has not been released - has been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, authorities announced.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, members of the department responded to the area of the reported shooting, where there were calls regarding shots fired, officials said.

The victim told investigators that he and a group of middle-school-aged juveniles were walking home around 4:20 p.m. when the suspect teen fired several rounds toward the group.

No injuries were reported, and no one was struck by the bullets, according to the department.

Police said that the teen was charged with second-degree attempted murder and firearm-related charges after being transported to the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

“The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office Youth Justice Division consulted on this case,” a police spokesperson said. “As the offender is a juvenile, no further information will be released.” 

