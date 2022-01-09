Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit, Run Motorcycle Crash In Prince George’s County

A Washington, DC man was killed after being struck by multiple hit-and-run drivers when he lost control of his motorcycle and went down on a major Maryland roadway, state police said.

Charles Noble, 43, was driving his Harley-Davidson at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 when he rolled the motorcycle over on I-495 and was struck by multiple unknown vehicles that did not remain at the scene, according to authorities.

Troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to the outer loop of Interstate-495 at MD Route 214 at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday night when there was a report of a pedestrian who had been struck, police said.

The preliminary investigation determined that Noble was riding on the outer loop of I-495 approaching MD-214 when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and the motorcycle rolled on its side and he was ejected and repeatedly struck by passing vehicles.

Noble was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is currently investigating the fatal crash, which led to a closure on I-495, and the ramp from the outer loop to MD-214, which were closed for approximately five hours, officials said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Forestville Barrack by calling (301) 568-8101.

